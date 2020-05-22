Asia stocks little changed as U.S.-China tensions rise

Stocks in Asia were little changed in Friday morning trade as tensions between China and the U.S. rise.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped slightly in early trade while the Topix index was flat. Over in South Korea, the Kospi was also unchanged.

Shares in Australia also trade close to the flatline, with the S&P/ASX 200 little changed.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded slightly lower.

Investors will watch for developments from China's National People's Congress, with the first plenary session set to kick off at around 9:00 a.m .HK/SIN. That comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent days.

"The temperature of US China tensions are rising and taking a bite out of risk sentiment everywhere, albeit only modestly so at this stage," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.