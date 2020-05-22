China vows to push ahead with 'phase one' US trade deal amid renewed tensions

China has promised to continue working toward the implementation of its "phase one" trade deal with the U.S., as tensions flare up between the two economic powerhouses.

In a report on the work of the government delivered to the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed that Beijing will work toward the liberalization of global trade and investment.

"We will work with the United States to implement the phase one China-U.S. economic and trade agreement," Li said.

"China will continue to boost economic and trade cooperation with other countries to deliver mutual benefits."