European markets set for lower open as US-China tensions dent sentiment

European stocks are set for a lower open on Friday as ties between the U.S. and China come under further strain, potentially threatening the "Phase One" trade deal signed earlier this year.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 71 points lower at 5,944, Germany's DAX is expected to tumble by around 159 points to 10,907 and France's CAC 40 is set to drop by around 58 points to 4,387, according to IG data.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have flared on multiple fronts in recent days. China is poised to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests, raising further questions about Beijing's control over the city and likely evoking the ire of the U.S. and other Western powers which supported pro-democracy protesters.

Shares in Asia Pacific fell in afternoon trade on the back of the news, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunging more than 5%.

Already engaged in a blame game over the coronavirus pandemic, discord between Washington and Beijing has spilled over into financial markets this week after the U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday that could restrict Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges unless they abide by U.S. regulatory and audit standards.

A Chinese government official said Thursday that Beijing will not flinch in the face of any escalation of tensions with the U.S., but stressed that economic recovery and cooperation should be the priority, according to Reuters.

Market focus is also attuned to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. has paid AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for its experimental vaccine, while Britain announced Thursday that it would acquire over 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott.

In corporate news, British lender Lloyds faced a shareholder rebellion over its planned bonuses for top executives on Thursday, while Lufthansa announced that it is closing in on a $10 billion rescue deal with the German government.