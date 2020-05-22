Sovereign wealth funds will play a bigger role in markets post-coronavirus, Turkey fund chief says

Sovereign wealth funds have a role to play in supporting countries' private sectors during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Turkey's wealth fund believes.

"I believe that (in the) post-Covid environment, we will see more activity from the sovereign funds," Zafer Sonmez, the fund's CEO, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Thursday ahead of Turkey's central bank decision to lower its interest rate.

The economy of 82 million, like most of the world, has been dealt a hammer blow by the coronavirus pandemic. For Sonmez, it's an opportunity for his fund — the country's strategic investment arm founded in 2016 — to play an important part in Turkey's coronavirus response.

"In terms of debt, the equity response should come from the sovereign wealth funds," Sonmez said, noting that Turkey's government debt-to-GDP ratio is a "relatively low figure" — some 32.5%, meaning it has room for further leverage.

"In my view, in the next three to five years, sovereign-owned entities and sovereign funds will play an important role in the equity part of the game." The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) has roughly $33 billion in assets, considered small compared to behemoth funds like those of Norway, China, Abu Dhabi or Kuwait. Before the pandemic hit, it had the ambitious goal of tripling that to $100 billion by 2023.

This trend is already alive and well in the Middle East's Gulf states, where some of the planet's largest wealth funds inject billions into local investments alongside increasingly adventurous foreign purchases. Amid the double shock of the pandemic and low oil prices hitting the region, the International Monetary Fund has called on state leaders to use their wealth funds to help boost growth.

"Sovereign wealth funds can play a role, regional institutions can play a role," the fund's Middle East and Central Asia director, Jihad Azour, said during an online conference in late April. For Sonmez, this is overdue in Turkey.

"When we look into Turkey, this kind of a platform was lacking in the economy. And we are a newly established fund," Sonmez said. "This is new for Turkey, but we will be more active, we will offset these volatile periods to help as an equity solutions provider of the sovereign."