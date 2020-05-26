Aston Martin shares surge after Mercedes-Benz exec is named new CEO

Shares of Aston Martin surged Tuesday after the famed British car brand announced the head of Mercedes-Benz's performance division as its next CEO.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will replace Andy Palmer, who is stepping down effective immediately after leading Aston Martin since 2014. Moers will begin Aug. 1, the company said Tuesday.

Shares of Aston Martin jumped about 40% on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday before leveling off to about 43.50 pounds, up roughly 23%. The company went public with shares at 19 pounds in October 2018.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin executive chairman, said in a statement Tuesday that the company's board "determined that now is the time for new leadership to deliver our plans."