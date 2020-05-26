The booze boom: Here's what we drank at home during lockdown

People turned to making cocktails at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Kanok Sulaiman | Getty Images

What's your tipple of choice during lockdown? While bars have had to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic (though some are mixing cocktails for takeout), sales of alcohol from retail outlets are much higher this year versus last. And while beer and wine sales are both up year-over-year in the U.S., it seems that people are increasingly turning to spirits during stay-at-home measures. Off-premise sales of spirits in the U.S. went up 34.1% year-over-year for the nine-week period ending May 2, according to Nielsen data, while wine sales went up 30.1% during the same time. Beer sales went up 12.6%. People are turning to home-made cocktails, according to Tom Spaven, brand director at Bacardi-owned gin brand Bombay Sapphire. "We've seen rises in (people making) really simple, two to three ingredient cocktails, anything from the negroni (to) the classic martini … and we've seen a significant rise in sales of premium mixers," he told CNBC by phone. Gin is outstripping sales of spirits in general, with retail sales up 42.5% year-over-year for the nine-week period ending May 2, per Nielsen data. To be sure, the World Health Organization has made clear that drinking alcohol is not a way to stop Covid-19 and frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of other health problems.

Bombay Sapphire launched its 'Create from Home' website during the coronavirus lockdown to encourage people to learn new skills. Bombay Sapphire

Bacardi launched a group-wide "raise your spirits" initiative to donate $3 million to bar and restaurant workers who had lost their jobs during the pandemic, Spaven said, but there has been a "huge" spike in people buying drinks for home consumption, he added.



"We've taken advantage of that shift in behavior and people staying home, ordering cocktails and ordering bottles," Spaven told CNBC. Spaven said the popularity of gin started pre-lockdown. It is "not just the top-quality bartenders, but really a lot of the mass audience in the U.S. getting into making cocktails at home and being less afraid to order something a little bit different," he stated. Gin is popular because it's "more flavorful" than something like vodka, he added. Over at Pernod Ricard, classic brands like Absolut vodka, Malibu, Irish whiskey Jameson and single malt Scotch The Glenlivet have seen sales spikes, according to its U.S. Head of Mixology and Education Kevin Denton. People now have time to make cocktails and are keen to try new mixes, he said, but there's another reason they're popular. "There is a dimension of health consciousness that could also be driving these purchases. There's something about knowing everything that goes into your drinks that gives a person some measure of control — controlling sugar intake, artificial ingredients and so on," he told CNBC by email. People are also ordering via sites like Drizly, and the app saw an estimated 300% spike in sales in March, largely driven by new buyers, after shelter-in-place orders were announced. Spaven claims that Bombay Sapphire sales went up by 866% year-over-year via the app, compared to pre-pandemic figures, after it ran online initiatives such as "Create from Home," a website encouraging people to craft homewares or learn to draw, for example, as well as make their own drinks.

Bottles of Jameson Irish whiskey, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Absolut Vodka, and Olmeca tequila, all produced by Pernod Ricard SA. Bloomberg | Getty Images