This disaster could wipe out your finances – and few people are preparing for it

The coronavirus pandemic has battered Americans' household finances, but another major threat lies around the corner: hurricane season.

Only 15% of adults polled by the American Institute of CPAs have created a disaster plan to protect their household finances. The organization, which represents accountants, polled 2,050 U.S. adults in the fall of 2019.

Six out of 10 participants said they were likely to be personally affected by a natural disaster in the next three to five years.

June 1 signals the official start of hurricane season, and as many as 13 to 19 named storms are expected to hit the U.S. between then and Nov. 30.

Last year's natural disasters resulted in a total cost of $45 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"The irony is that the hurricane season has had an early start, with Tropical Storm Arthur a week ago," said Neal Stern, CPA and member of the AICPA's national CPA financial literacy commission.