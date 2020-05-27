Disney to start reopening its Florida theme parks with Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom on July 11

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Disney is aiming to begin reopening its Florida-based theme parks starting July 11.

On Wednesday, the company proposed a phased reopening of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Like its Shanghai Disneyland location in China, Disney plans on setting "significant limited on attendance" and will require park visitors to purchase their tickets in advance of arriving to the parks.

Disney's Florida parks will have additional hand washing stations, temperature checks and social distancing measures throughout, including at restaurants and lines for rides.

The company is suspending parades and other events that would cause crowds to gather. Contactless payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Disney Magic Bands will be encouraged.

Disney's reopening plans were presented to Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force, a panel of business and community leaders appointed by Mayor Jerry Demings. The Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that theme parks will need approval from the county before he will sign off on their reopening dates.

The task force voted to approve Disney's plan.

SeaWorld also presented its plan to reopen on June 11 to the task force on Wednesday. Universal made its proposal last week to reopen Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure and water park Volcano Bay on June 5.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.