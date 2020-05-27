Goldman says high unemployment will linger as workers are forced to find new jobs

A woman looks for information on the application for unemployment support at the New Orleans Office of Workforce Development, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana U.S., April 13, 2020.

High unemployment could linger longer than expected in the U.S. because of policies that discourage workers from returning to their jobs, according to Goldman Sachs.

Both the U.S. and Canada have adopted measures that pay workers to be sidelined, whereas others including Japan, Germany and the U.K. focus on subsidizing employers to maintain staff.

The end result, according to Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius, is a situation where the U.S. jobless rate still will be around 12% by 2020 and 8% by the close of 2021, about double some other developed nations.

"While the vast majority of job losers in the US (and also in Canada) are on 'temporary layoff' for now, the ties with their former employers will likely weaken over time," Hatzius said in a note authored with Goldman economist Daan Struyven. "This means that more workers will need to find truly new jobs than in a European-style system that relies more on preserving existing employment relationships via wage subsidies."

The analysis comes amid the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression and one that already is far worse than the financial crisis, when unemployment peaked out at 10%. April's jobless rate was 14.7%, and Goldman expects the U.S. to top out around 25%, which would be comparable to and perhaps slightly worse than the Depression. The national unemployment rate was at a 50-year low of 3.5% before the coronavirus crisis.

Most of the 20.5 million workers who lost jobs during the month said they expected the separations to be temporary. However, economists say that as the shutdown continues, more of those moves are likely to be permanent.