These companies benefiting from pandemic hoarding may keep their gains when it's over, Goldman says

As economic restrictions are lifted around the country and people begin to resume their old habits, consumer goods companies that saw a surge in sales in March could be facing a pullback.
In a new note, Goldman Sachs looked at household penetration data for different categories and companies — in other words, what percentage of households are buying a product — and found that most, but not all, jumps in sales are likely to be temporary blips. Many of those numbers are still down from 2019, in fact, suggesting longer-term trends that won't be easily reversed.