Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Boeing, Workday, Toll Brothers and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Virgin Galactic Holdings — The aerospace company's stock fell 3% in extended trading after fellow space travel company SpaceX had to delay its historic astronaut launch with NASA because of bad weather. It was the first time since 2011 that NASA astronauts were set to travel to space from the U.S. Both Virgin Galactic and SpaceX are looking to expand space travel to include tourists.

HP — The technology company's stock fell 4% in extended trading after HP reported second-quarter financial results. The company said it had earnings of 51 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $12.47 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 44 cents per share with revenue of $12.93 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company provided third-quarter guidance that is below Wall Street estimates.

Box — The file-sharing service's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company announced its financial results for the first quarter. Box reported earnings of 10 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $183.6 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $181.9 million. Box also announced that Carl Bass, former CEO of Autodesk, has joined its Board of Directors. The company's stock hit a 52-week high on Wednesday.

Toll Brothers — The home construction company's stock jumped 7% in extended trading after the company provided its financial results for the second quarter. Toll Brothers reported earnings of 59 cents per share with revenue of $1.55 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $1.50 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — The enterprise software company's stock climbed 7% in extended trading after Workday released its first-quarter earnings. The company said it had earnings of 44 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $1.02 billion, while analysts estimated earnings of 48 cents per share with revenue of $1.00 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also announced partnerships with Microsoft and Salesforce. Workday customers will be able to run Workday Adaptive Planning on the Microsoft Azure cloud, according to a company statement. Workday is also working with Salesforce to develop applications that will help businesses more easily return to work.

Boeing — The plane manufacturer's stock lifted 4% in extended trading after the company announced it was resuming production of the 737 Max aircraft at its Washington factory. Production of the plane was suspended in January, but the 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 after the model was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

Nutanix — Shares of the cloud computing company tumbled 5% in extended trading after Nutanix gave its fourth-quarter financial results. The company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $318.3 million, while analysts expected a loss of 86 cents per share on revenue of $313.3 million, according to Refinitiv.