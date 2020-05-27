U.S. stock futures flat after reopen rally carries Dow back above 25,000

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady Wednesday evening as investors took a breather from Wall Street's robust gains so far this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained just 15 points, indicating an opening gain of about 50 points when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 futures also pointed to a slightly higher move on Thursday; Nasdaq-100 futures dipped into negative territory.

The overnight moves Wednesday evening promised to add to sharp rallies in the major stock indexes so far this week.

The Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow all extended week-to-date gains during Wednesday's regular trading session and finished the day up 0.77%, 1.48% and 2.2% respectively. The broad S&P 500 closed at its highest level since March, above 3,000; the Dow jumped 553 points to finish Wednesday's session north of 25,000, its own highest close since March.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow are up 2.7%, 0.9% and 4.4% since the start of the holiday-shortened week. The Dow is on track for its best week since the week ended April 8.