China approves controversial national security bill for Hong Kong

Red flags fly in front of the Great Hall of the People as the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China.

China's National People's Congress, the country's parliament, on Thursday approved the proposal to impose a new national security law for Hong Kong — paving the way for the legislation to be finalized and implemented in the city.

Ahead of that decision, protests in Hong Kong reignited and large crowds came out in force since last Friday, when the legislation was first proposed. The U.S. has also criticized Beijing's move and said it undermines the freedoms and autonomy of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Details of the law are currently scarce but it will reportedly target secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities and foreign interference.

A smaller decision-making body under the NPC, the Standing Committee, will now proceed to work on the specifics of the legislation and implement them in Hong Kong. The process to enact the law bypasses Hong Kong's legislature and could take a few months to complete.

The decision to press ahead with the new legislation — which was widely expected — followed a controversial week that saw protests surge again in Hong Kong after weeks of relative calm as the territory observed social distancing measures during the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the city was no longer independent from China.