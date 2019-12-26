5 charts show how protests in Hong Kong have affected the city's economy and stock market

Protesters occupy the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong have lasted for more than six months — with little signs of abating anytime soon.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is a global financial and business center that connects China and the world.

Protests in the city were initially sparked by proposed changes to a law that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. They later morphed into broader anti-government demonstrations that include demands such as greater democracy and universal suffrage, and at times involved violent clashes between protesters and the police.

Here are five charts to show how the protests have affected Hong Kong's economy and stock market.