China's proposed security law hurts Hong Kong courts, creates business 'turbulence,' academic says

China's proposed national security law will cause "huge harm" to Hong Kong's independent judiciary and create "turbulence" in the business sector, according to an academic.

Beijing introduced the measures last week, which would target secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference. They are expected to be passed on Thursday and advanced to the Standing Committee, Beijing's top leadership.

The concern is that the "ultimate interpretation of the law" would lie with the National People's Congress (NPC), rather than Hong Kong's court system, said Bruce Lui, senior lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University's journalism department. He told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday that even if queries and debates are initiated in Hong Kong, the worry is that the final decision would lie with the NPC, which would interpret it in a "mainland way."

"So I think it is kind of (a) declaration of a 'one country, one system' and then the end of Hong Kong('s) jurisdiction of our legal reputation," Lui said.

Hong Kong operates under the "one country, two systems" principle which grants its residents greater freedoms than their mainland counterparts. Beijing's proposed law exacerbates concerns about the further erosion of those freedoms.

Lui explained that the fear is the proposed law would also allow for Beijing to set up its own agency in the city to supervise and direct the local government in enforcing the measures.