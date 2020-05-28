As Disney sets date for reopening its Florida parks, traders warn of trouble ahead

Disney is preparing to reopen one of its biggest cash generators – its Orlando, Florida, theme parks.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios a few days afterward.

Shares of Disney were down Thursday, but have rallied 23% this quarter. Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital, said they may have run too far, too fast.

"Don't get caught up in just the [fear of missing out] here -- that we've rallied so much -- there's strong overhead resistance in this chart," Baruch said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "If you look at this island created from when Disney+ became reality, that's now resistance -- you have the 200-day moving average overhead at about $128."

Disney traded at nearly $119 on Thursday afternoon. It would need to rally another 8% to reach that level.