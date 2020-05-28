How Goldman Sachs unintentionally sparked a war with cryptocurrency evangelists

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signage is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs isn't convinced there's a case for investing in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Crypto evangelists — perhaps unsurprisingly — aren't impressed with its assessment. The U.S. bank's consumer and investment management division released a slide deck ahead of an investor call Wednesday, examining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy. A sizable chunk of the presentation focused on bitcoin and other virtual currencies. "Cryptocurrencies including bitcoin are not an asset class," Goldman Chief Economist Jan Hatzius and Harvard Professor Jason Furman wrote in the opening of one slide. The deck detailed several reasons why cryptocurrencies couldn't be considered an asset class in their own right, claiming they don't generate cash flow likes bonds or earnings through exposure to global economic growth. "We believe that a security whose appreciation is primarily dependent on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment for our clients," Hatzius and Furman wrote.

"We also believe that while hedge funds may find trading cryptocurrencies appealing because of their high volatility, that allure does not constitute a viable investment rationale." Many industry analysts have been pointing to increased interest from institutional investors like hedge funds as a potential catalyst for price rises. Such speculation grew after hedge fund veteran Paul Tudor Jones said earlier this month that he has almost 2% of his assets in bitcoin. Crypto enthusiasts had eagerly anticipated the Goldman call, with some assuming the 151-year-old bank might lay out a case for investing in bitcoin. Needless to say, they didn't get what they wanted on Wednesday. The Winklevoss twins, co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, were among the most vocal in the backlash to Goldman's claims. "Hey Goldman Sachs, 2014 just called and asked for their talking points back," Cameron Winklevoss said in a tweet. His brother, Tyler, claimed, "The more I think about it, the Goldman report is probably a head fake," referring to a sports tactic used to throw an opponent off by pretending you're moving in one direction only to then move the opposite way. Goldman's Hatzius and Harvard's Furman drew a comparison between bitcoin's monster rally in late 2017 — when it surged close to $20,000 — and the Dutch "tulip mania" of the 17th century, one of the most well-known speculative bubbles in history. Similar comparisons have been made previously by bank executives — most notably J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who called bitcoin a "fraud" that will eventually "blow up."