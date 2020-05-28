Hong Kong could see a 'gradual erosion' as a financial hub over the next five years: Analyst

Hong Kong could see a "gradual erosion" of its status as a financial hub in the next five years, according to Orient Capital Research's Andrew Collier.

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the city after China's national security proposal sparked a fresh wave of protests in the embattled territory,

"I'm very concerned," Collier, who is managing director at the firm and based in Hong Kong, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday. "I've been here for 12 years and I'm probably gonna be here for another 10 and I'm getting very nervous about the whole situation."

"I think Hong Kong is a very risky place to do business," he said. "Clearly, if the mainland authorities come in and have to have draconian methods for stopping the protests, that's gonna be very bad optics globally for Hong Kong and investors are not going to be comfortable in that situation."