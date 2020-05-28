Kudlow says there are encouraging signs from reopening states, sees very strong economic rebound

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 6, 2020.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Thursday that there are encouraging economic signs in states that have reopened businesses and that the Trump administration expects a strong rebound.

"We're seeing the economy gradually, in phases, reopen in May and June. These are the transition months. We're actually seeing some glimmers of hope amidst all the hardship and heartbreak," Kudlow said on "The Exchange."

Earlier on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that there were more than 2 million initial jobless claims last week, bringing the total number of claims since the coronavirus crisis began to more than 40 million. Continuing jobless claims did decline slightly, however.

