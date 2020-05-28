Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Williams-Sonoma, Dell, VMware and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Salesforce.com — The enterprise software provider's stock dropped 3% in extended trading after the company provided its first-quarter financial results. Salesforce.com said it had earnings of 70 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $4.87 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

Nordstrom — The clothing retailer's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter earnings. Nordstrom reported a loss of $3.33 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion, while analysts anticipated a loss of $1.07 per share with revenue of $2.42 billion, according to Refinitiv. Though the company reported that net sales tumbled 40% during its fiscal first quarter, CEO Erik Nordstrom said in his prepared remarks that the retailer has "sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term."

Costco — The retailer's stock fell 2% in extended trading after Costco reported its earnings for the third quarter. Costco said it had earnings of $1.89 per share on revenue of $37.27 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of $1.95 per share with revenue of $37.13 billion. Though customers descended on Costco stores to bulk-buy essentials in the early stages of the pandemic, that initial growth in sales was eventually limited by stay-at-home orders. The company reported a $283 million hit to net income because of costs related to Covid-19, according to a company statement.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares of the home goods retailer surged 11% in extended trading after the company released its financial results for the first quarter. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of 74 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $1.24 billion, while Wall Street expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $1.08 billion, according to Refinitiv. The retailer said it had 2.6% growth in comparable brand revenue and stated that it had a solid liquidity position strengthened by over $860 million in cash. Williams-Sonoma also reported a significant acceleration in e-commerce revenue that is still ongoing, according to a company statement.

Ulta Beauty — The cosmetics and skincare retailer's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Ulta Beauty said it had a loss of $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 48 cents per share with revenue of $1.20 billion.

Dell Technologies — The computer company's stock soared 7% in extended trading after Dell Technologies posted its first-quarter financial results. The company said it had earnings of $1.34 per share excluding some items on revenue of $21.90 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $20.85 billion, according to Refinitiv. Dell also reported double-digit unit and revenue growth in commercial notebooks and high-single-digit revenue growth in mobile workstations, according to its earnings release.

VMware — Shares of the information technology company climbed 9% in extended trading after the company announced its earnings for the first quarter. VMware posted earnings of $1.52 per share excluding some items on revenue of $2.73 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.20 per share with revenue of $2.64 billion.

Marvell Technology Group — The semiconductor company's stock jumped 6% in extended trading after Marvell published its first-quarter earnings. Marvell reported earnings of 18 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $694 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 14 cents per share with revenue of $680 million. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance.

Cisco Systems — Shares of the technology company whipsawed in extended trading after Cisco announced it had acquired software company ThousandEyes. ThousandEyes offers technology that helps companies monitor their network for outages and says its clients include Microsoft, Slack, PayPal and Lyft. Cisco's purchase is just the latest in a series of acquisitions as the company pushes further into the cloud software space.