Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with IAVI CEO Dr. Mark Feinberg

Can Ebola vaccine technology be used to combat Covid-19? Meg Tirrell interviews IAVI President & CEO Dr. Mark Feinberg about his organization's vaccine research and partnership with Merck.

