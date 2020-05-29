Most booze stocks are in the red heading into summer, but traders say one can play catch-up

Alcohol stocks have had a bumpy ride this year despite spiking sales of drinks.

Shares of Budweiser parent Anheuser-Busch InBev, the hardest-hit of the group, are down nearly 42%, but most of its rivals haven't had a much easier time:

Coors Light producer Molson Coors is down almost 29%

Guinness and Smirnoff parent Diageo, down nearly 14%

Corona maker Constellation Brands, down over 7%

Jack Daniels owner Brown Forman, down roughly 2%

The stock of Sam Adams parent Boston Beer has emerged as an outlier, with a 43% gain for the year. The stock hit an all-time high Thursday after Credit Suisse downgraded it to neutral from outperform for its lofty valuation.

While Boston Beer's stock appears to be getting ahead of itself, one of the underperformers is poised to play catch-up, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

AB InBev, up 16% since Tuesday, "has had a decent rally here," Maley said. "But if you look at its weekly RSI chart, if anything, it's still oversold — not as wildly oversold as it was a month ago, but it is still oversold."

RSI, or relative strength index, is a momentum indicator used to track buying and selling pressure in a stock. Chart analysts often interpret oversold RSI readings as signals that the underlying stock could be due for a bounce.