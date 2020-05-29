Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lululemon, Bloomin' Brands, Slack & more

Raymond James raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said the apparel retailer was a top long-term idea.

"We maintain our Strong Buy rating on LULU as it remains one of our top ideas for longterm, secular winners in a retail landscape that is characterized by a widening gap between winners and losers. We believe LULU's dominance in the growing athletic apparel market will continue to increase as its innovation machine continues to deliver exciting and unique product to its loyal customer base. LULU's industry-leading digital platform and strong online penetration position it extremely well to outperform most "non-essential" retailers near-term, as well as to see accelerated market share gains longer-term."