Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lululemon, Bloomin' Brands, Slack & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Raymond James raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said the apparel retailer was a top long-term idea.
"We maintain our Strong Buy rating on LULU as it remains one of our top ideas for longterm, secular winners in a retail landscape that is characterized by a widening gap between winners and losers. We believe LULU's dominance in the growing athletic apparel market will continue to increase as its innovation machine continues to deliver exciting and unique product to its loyal customer base. LULU's industry-leading digital platform and strong online penetration position it extremely well to outperform most "non-essential" retailers near-term, as well as to see accelerated market share gains longer-term."
Jefferies raised its price target on the restaurant hospitality company and said it sees an attractive risk/reward as states begin to re-open.
"Casual dining same store sales pace has been good as off-premise business surprised to the upside, and as reopenings drive a 10%-plus lift. We lay out a recovery scenario and raise our SSS and EBITDA estimates for most casual dining companies. Reopening data read through positively for BLMN, CHUY, and TXRH, given off-premise growth during lockdown and the potential for 2021 average unit volume's to exceed 2019. We upgrade BLMN to Buy on attractive valuation and favorable risk/reward.