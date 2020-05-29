GM increasing production of highly profitable pickups and SUVs following coronavirus shutdowns

General Motors plans to significantly increase production at U.S. plants Monday as part of a gradual reopening of its North American operations following March shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most importantly, the company will return American plants that produce pickup trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado to pre-coronavirus levels of three shifts. It also will begin reopening a plant in Texas on one shift that builds large SUVs such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade. All are highly profitable products for the company that are in low supply on dealer lots.

"Our comprehensive safety procedures are working well, and our suppliers have done a great job implementing their return-to-work strategies and safety playbooks," the company said in a statement late Thursday. "We are now in a position to increase production to meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand."

Since restarting U.S. production on May 18, the automaker has slowly been increasing output at its North American plants. The slower pace is meant to allow for time for its suppliers to build inventory and employees to get accustomed to new safety protocols in the plants to lower the spread of Covid-19.