SoftBank leads $500 million investment in Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi's self-driving car unit

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing shows off its autonomous vehicle fleet during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China in August 2019.

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing raised more than $500 million in funding for its autonomous driving division, in a round that was led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.

The company announced Friday that its self-driving car business would use the mammoth investment to continue funding research and development and "accelerate" the launch of driverless vehicle services in China and abroad.

Didi plans to roll out a so-called "robo-taxi" service in Shanghai soon. Once the product is live, the idea is that users will be able to hail self-driving cars through the firm's app. Tiger Qie, Didi's vice president and chief technology officer of its ride-sharing unit, told CNBC back in November that the aim was to launch the new service "very soon."

It's noteworthy that the fresh capital comes from SoftBank's second Vision Fund. The Japanese telecom giant is the only investor to have actually committed money to the fund, and there are fears that Vision Fund 2 could be in jeopardy due to the poor performance of its initial $100 billion investment vehicle.