Don't throw out that pre-paid debit card ... it could be your stimulus payment

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, holds up a debit card to be used to distribute Covid-19 relief funds to the public during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Have you received a pre-paid debit card in the mail? Don't throw it out. It could be your stimulus payment.

While millions of Americans have received their stimulus money, many are still waiting on their checks from the U.S. government.

The IRS began sending the payments out in April as part of a $2 trillion relief package authorized by Congress. The money amounts to up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for each child under 17 for families who meet certain income qualifications.

Direct deposit payments were the first to go out, followed by paper checks. But some people – nearly 4 million – may instead receive prepaid debit cards.

The cards can be used to make purchases, get cash from ATMs or transfer money to your own bank account without any fees, according to the Treasury Department. You can also check the account balance online.