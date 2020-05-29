Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 5.8 million people worldwide and killed at least 360,800, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, WHO said it temporarily suspended its trial of anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns.

That announcement came after a study published last week found that hospitalized Covid-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine had a higher risk of death than those who didn't take it.

Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine daily for over a week to prevent infection from the coronavirus. However, WHO and other experts, including White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, say there is no evidence the drug is helpful against the virus.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.