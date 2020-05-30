Protests and rioting erupt in cities across the U.S. as anger boils after the killing of George Floyd

Demonstrations erupted in cities across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Protests continued Friday night and into early Saturday morning in cities from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia. The demonstrations descended into rioting in several instances, with the National Guard mobilized in some cities.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
8:30 am ET — The Minnesota National Guard has increased its strength by 1,000 soldiers to support civilian authorities in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, bringing the total 1,700, according to a statement from the guard.
Soldiers have been escorting Minneapolis Fire Department teams and providing security at traffic control points in support of state patrol officers. The guard said it is "prepared to protect life, protect property and restore order."
In an overnight press conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he understands the rage over the killing of George Floyd, but condemned rioting as "life threatening" and called for people to go home.
8 a.m. ET — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Fulton County after businesses were looted and vandalized in downtown Atlanta, including the College Football Hall of Fame.
Kemp said he declared the state of emergency and activated as many as 500 Georgia National Guard troops at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms. The troops will deploy to assist local law enforcement to "subdue unlawful activity and restore peace."
The College Football Hall of Fame released a statement in support of George Floyd's family and peaceful protests, but said "we are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and Hall of Fame," according to a statement posted by NBC affiliate WXIA.
CNN's global headquarters, which is based in Atlanta, was targeted by crowds who defaced the news network's logo and broke into the building.
7:00 am ET — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency after a demonstration turned violent late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Wheeler imposed a curfew wich remains in effect until 6 a.m. PT Saturday and resume at 8 p.m. PT.
Demonstrators broke into and set fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center in the city's downtown, according to local NBC affiliate KGW8. Police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse people.
Wheeler condemned the rioting and called for peaceful protests.
4:15 am ET — Nearly 200 people in Houston have been arrested for participating in what the police called "unlawful assemblies."
Most of those arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway, police said. Four police offices suffered minor injuries and 8 department vehicles were damaged.
1:50 am ET — The Defense Department has reportedly ordered several active duty military police units to prepare for deployment to Minneapolis, which has been gripped by protests and rioting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police.
Three people with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that soldiers in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Drum, New York have orders to deploy within four hours if called. Soldiers in Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Riley, Kansas have been ordered to be ready for deployment within 24 hours, according to the AP's sources.
President Donald Trump, in a phone call from the Oval Office Thursday, asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper to develop military options for quelling the unrest in Minneapolis if the protests continued to spiral out of control, a senior Pentagon official who was on the call told the AP. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien was also on the Thursday call.