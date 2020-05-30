Protests and rioting erupt in cities across the U.S. as anger boils after the killing of George Floyd

Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. Anadolu Agency

Demonstrations erupted in cities across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Protests continued Friday night and into early Saturday morning in cities from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia. The demonstrations descended into rioting in several instances, with the National Guard mobilized in some cities. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Minnesota national guard deploying more troops to Twin Cities

Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes. ERIC BARADAT

8:30 am ET — The Minnesota National Guard has increased its strength by 1,000 soldiers to support civilian authorities in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, bringing the total 1,700, according to a statement from the guard.



Soldiers have been escorting Minneapolis Fire Department teams and providing security at traffic control points in support of state patrol officers. The guard said it is "prepared to protect life, protect property and restore order."



In an overnight press conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he understands the rage over the killing of George Floyd, but condemned rioting as "life threatening" and called for people to go home.

Atlanta area under state of emergency as governor calls national guard

Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage

8 a.m. ET — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Fulton County after businesses were looted and vandalized in downtown Atlanta, including the College Football Hall of Fame.



Kemp said he declared the state of emergency and activated as many as 500 Georgia National Guard troops at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms. The troops will deploy to assist local law enforcement to "subdue unlawful activity and restore peace." The College Football Hall of Fame released a statement in support of George Floyd's family and peaceful protests, but said "we are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and Hall of Fame," according to a statement posted by NBC affiliate WXIA.



CNN's global headquarters, which is based in Atlanta, was targeted by crowds who defaced the news network's logo and broke into the building.

Portland mayor declares states of emergency

Protesters explore the Justice Center after windows were smashed in Portland, Ore., on May 29, 2020, after a vigil for George Floyd. Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa via AP Images

7:00 am ET — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency after a demonstration turned violent late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Wheeler imposed a curfew wich remains in effect until 6 a.m. PT Saturday and resume at 8 p.m. PT. Demonstrators broke into and set fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center in the city's downtown, according to local NBC affiliate KGW8. Police used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse people.



Wheeler condemned the rioting and called for peaceful protests.

Hundreds of people arrested in Houston

Protesters march during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Houston, Texas on May 29, 2020. Mark Felix | Getty Images

4:15 am ET — Nearly 200 people in Houston have been arrested for participating in what the police called "unlawful assemblies."



Most of those arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway, police said. Four police offices suffered minor injuries and 8 department vehicles were damaged.

Pentagon reportedly puts military police on alert for Minneapolis deployment