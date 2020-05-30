SpaceX crew launch live updates: Astronauts arrive at launchpad, Air Force monitoring thunderstorms

The Crew Dragon capsule sits on top of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39-A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Friday, May 29, 2020. Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is going for its second attempt on Saturday to launch NASA astronauts after severe weather postponed the mission on Wednesday. The agency and space company are aiming to launch the Demo-2 mission at 3:22 p.m. ET. You can read a full overview of the mission here. This is a live blog. Please refresh the page to see updates.

12:25 pm: Astronauts arrive at the launchpad

With less than 3 hours to go until launch, Behnken and Hurley arrived at launchpad 39A, where the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are waiting to launch them into space.

12:01 pm: NASA astronauts walk out and get into Tesla Model X

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley walked out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building and got in the Tesla Model X that will carry them to the launchpad.

11:22 am: NASA astronauts begin suiting up

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are putting on their SpaceX spacesuits, with about 4 hours to go until liftoff.

11:00 am: NASA TV and SpaceX begin webcast

The agency and space company are together hosting nearly 24 hours of coverage of the first portion of the mission, from about four hours before launch until the spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday.

9:00 am: Air Force forecast shows weather has 50% probability of delaying launch

The latest forecast from the U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing showed a 50% probability of another weather delay, which will be watched closely throughout the countdown. The Air Force will be closely watching for thunderstorms that are expected early this afternoon.

7:34 am: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says they will attempt to launch on Saturday