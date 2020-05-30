Skip Navigation
Watch live: SpaceX set to launch NASA astronauts for the first time

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz

[This webcast is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch NASA astronauts for the first time on Saturday, so long as weather does not disrupt the current plan.

The mission is called Demo-2 and will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. since 2011. It is also the first crewed launch in the history of Elon Musk's company, its most important milestone yet.

You can watch the livestream above or follow along at CNBC's live blog here.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon will carry two astronauts to the ISS in historic rocket launch
SpaceX postponed the first launch attempted on Wednesday due to severe weather in the area. 

If NASA and SpaceX decide to delay Saturday's attempt, the mission has back-up times set for Sunday and Tuesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Demo-2 mission, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Joel Kowsky / NASA

