Without the coronavirus pandemic, these jobs probably wouldn't have existed

Workers who can do their jobs from home are being forced to do so by the coronavirus, and many of these workers feel fortunate, even if they feel that they are working harder.

As the coronavirus has forced businesses, restaurants, stores and theaters across the country to shut down, a quarter of American workers have filed for unemployment benefits.

At the same time, the public health crisis has created some new jobs.

As companies weigh how to reopen and bring staff back in a safe way, temperature screeners and Covid-19 testers will be needed. With parties and conferences unfolding over screens, video platform support specialists could find it easy to get hired.

"[W]e have a public health disaster that's created a wide range of roles needed to contain the disease and increase the confidence of American consumers," said Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter, a job marketplace.

According to a list compiled for CNBC by Pollak, here are eight positions that are likely to only increase in popularity.