The Dow will fall back to coronavirus crash level below 19,000 before new high: CFO survey

Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York.

Chief financial officers of major corporations around the globe are more likely to believe the Dow Jones Industrial Average will retest its coronavirus crash level, below 19,000, before reaching another stock market record high above 29,000, according to the second quarter 2020 CNBC Global CFO Council Survey.

Only 22% of global CFOs expect the Dow to reach a new record high without first experiencing another major decline, while 51% of CFOs are betting that the Dow is headed back below 19,000. The bleakest outlook comes from CFOs in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, where only 10% of CFOs believe the Dow is headed for another record. That's versus 70% of EMEA chief financial officers who see another big drop in U.S. stocks ahead.

North American-based CFOs are tilted to the negative, but less so. Nearly half (46%) expect the Dow to fall back below 19,000, but one-third (33%) think a new stock market record is coming first.

Stock futures were less volatile than some had been anticipating ahead of the open on Monday, as the economy reopened across states but after a weekend of widespread protests in U.S. cities over police brutality.

Twenty percent of CFOs in the EMEA and North American regions said they were "not sure"' about the next major move in U.S. stocks. CFOs from Asia were almost twice as likely to express uncertainty, with 37% preferring not to make a call on the Dow, though the rest of Asia-based CFOs were more negative, with 44% expected a Dow decline back to the March low.