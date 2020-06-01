Trump unloads on governors over George Floyd protests: 'Most of you are weak'

This is a file photo showing President Donald Trump speaks to members of the military via teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018.

The president boasted that his own city of Washington "was under very good control, but we're going to have it under much more control. We're going to pull in thousands of people."

"You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you'll never see this stuff again," Trump continued.

"You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time. They're going to run over you, you're going to look like a bunch of jerks," Trump said to the governors, according to audio of the call first obtained by CBS News.

WASHINGTON -- WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at governors during a teleconference Monday following days of mass protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis last week.

Police stand by burning barricades in front of the White House during a protest against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in Washington, D.C. on May 31, 2020.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the call, which was closed to the press.

Previous White House conference calls with governors have been open to any governor interested in participating, but it was not clear whether this call had the same format, and a spokesman did not respond to CNBC's questions about who was on the call.

Trump repeatedly encouraged the governors to take a harder line with protesters, who have taken to the streets in dozens of U.S. cities to protest police brutality against black Americans.

The president's harsh rhetoric on the protests which originated in Minneapolis, stands in sharp contrast to his recent call for governors to yield to the demands of protesters to reopen their states' economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At least one Democratic governor, Jay Pritzker of Illinois, pushed back against the president during the call, reportedly telling Trump his divisive rhetoric wasn't helping the situation.

"I don't like your rhetoric much either, especially with respect to coronavirus. You could've done a much better job," Trump replied, according to The New York Times' Nick Corasaniti.

CNBC reached out to the White House about the exchange with Pritzker, and this story will be updated with a response if there is one.

The call is only the latest example of Trump angrily demanding more drastic actions be taken against the mass protests.

Over the weekend, as protests erupted across the nation, Trump blamed Democratic mayors and governors, the media, the anarchist movement Antifa, Joe Biden, and "thugs" for the protests that turned violent in many cities.

Massive protests sprang up across the country in the past week after Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin, whose conduct with Floyd was captured on video, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

While the demonstrations were largely peaceful, violence and looting erupted in numerous cities over the weekend as groups of protesters clashed with law enforcement officers. At least 4,400 people have been arrested in connection with the protests, according to the Associated Press.

