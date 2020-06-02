'Mission: Impossible 7' aims to restart film production in September

The seventh installment in the Tom Cruise-led "Mission: Impossible" franchise is set to resume filming in September.

According to a report from Variety, actor Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, said the production will start shooting outdoor scenes first with proper coronavirus precautions in place.

It's unclear where the film would begin shooting as the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is known for utilizing multiple international locations as the backdrop for its action.

Production on "Mission: Impossible 7" was halted in Venice, Italy in February due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film was initially slated for a July 2021 theatrical release, but is now set to debut in November 2021.

Representatives for the ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

While several states have issued proposed guidelines for restarting film production, there is still no consensus within the industry of what restrictions or safeguards will ultimately be in place before cameras start rolling.

On Monday a task force made up of members from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the Screen Actors Guild, the Directors Guild, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Teamsters submitted a 22-page document to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with recommended protocols for how to restart production while minimizing the spread of Covid-19.

Industry members have told CNBC that cast and crews are eager to return to work, but want to ensure locations are as safe as possible. There is also the question of how companies insure their productions.

"It's going to be up to the insurance companies," Dan Mintz, CEO and founder of DMG Entertainment, a production and distribution company, said. "That's going to be driving a lot of this."