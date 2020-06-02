GM CEO Mary Barra 'impatient and disgusted' following deaths of George Floyd, other black Americans

General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra on April 1, 2020 tours one of the company's facilities in Warren, Michigan that will produce Level 1 face masks.

General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra is "impatient and disgusted" following the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans, she said in messages this week to employees, suppliers and dealers.

"The recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor astonishingly add to the important and unconscionable list of black Americans who have lost their lives based on the color of their skin," she wrote. "I am both impatient and disgusted by the fact that as a nation, we seem to be placated by the passive discussion of 'why.' Why does this happen? Why can't we get to a different place? Why is the response so visceral?"

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest despite cries that he could not breathe. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and shot dead by armed white men in a South Georgia neighborhood in February. Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by police executing a "botched" search warrant in Louisville in March.

Barra said let's stop asking why and start asking what we can "do – individually and collectively – to drive change … meaningful, deliberate change. As one of the largest global companies, there is much we can do."

GM is among other companies such as Apple and Snap in addressing employees regarding Floyd's death. Other companies such as Amazon and Nike have released statements and messages as well with mixed reactions.