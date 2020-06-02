Stocks futures flat as Wall Street monitors economy reopening amid civil unrest

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading, as Wall Street continues to rally on optimism over economies emerging from coronavirus-led shutdowns despite ongoing protests. Dow futures rose 10 points, indicating a gain of 0.02%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also flat, indicating gains of 2 and 5 points, respectively.

On Tuesday, stocks rose as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed concerns about the global pandemic, U.S.-China trade tensions and nationwide protests. Equities got an extra boost in the final hour of trading and closed around their session highs. "Despite several issues of importance — national riots, Chinese relations, an ongoing pandemic — the stock market is primarily focused on a single thing: the restart of U.S. and global economic activities," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 267 points, or 1.05%. The S&P 500 also registered a gain, climbing 0.82%. Stocks tied to the reopening of states outperformed. Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America all rose at least 0.9%. Gap climbed 7.7%. Southwest gained 2.6%. Mall and shopping center operators saw robust gains on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, gaining 0.6% as investors focused on the economic reopening and rotated out of the stay-at-home plays. "The broader stock market (i.e., small cap stocks, cyclical sectors, international stock markets and emerging stock markets) is increasingly participating more pronouncedly in this rally suggesting the recession is ending," Paulsen added.