Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 150, Nasdaq-100 nears record, reopening trades up again

The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

7:40 am: Mortgage demand from homebuyers jumps 18%

Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose a stunning 18% from a year ago, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The rate was up 5% for the week. Homebuyers are flooding the market as they try to snatch up what few homes there are for sale. "The pent-up demand from homebuyers returning to the market continues to support a recovery from the weekly declines observed earlier this spring," said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. "However, there are still many households affected by the widespread job losses and current economic downturn. High unemployment and low housing supply may restrain a more meaningful rebound in purchase applications in the coming months." A record-low 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 3.37% also fueled the trend. – Fitzgerald, Olick

7:35 am: Zoom Video says revenue grew 169% during the first quarter

Shares of Zoom Video gained more than 1% during Wednesday's premarket trading after the company said revenue grew 169% during the first quarter as people flocked to the company's videoconferencing software amid the pandemic. The company earned an adjusted 20 cents per share for the quarter, which was ahead of Street estimates of 9 cents, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter, which ended on April 30, came in at $328.2 million, and the company doubled its revenue guidance for the year. Shares are up 205% this year. – Stevens

7:30 am: Nasdaq-100 within striking distance of February record

The Nasdaq-100 index entered Wednesday trading less than 1% from an all-time high reached on Feb. 19. The index — which is made up of the 100-largest nonfinancial companies in the Nasdaq Composite — has rallied more than 41% since hitting an intraday low on March 23. Those gains have been largely driven by strong performances from stocks such as Netflix, Amazon and Zoom Video. All three of those stocks benefited from people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq-100 is the benchmark for the popular QQQs fund. —Imbert

7:29 am: Stocks set to rise for a third day this week