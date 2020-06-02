Live updates: Tensions rise after another night of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd

Denver Police officer Nate Magee chants with protesters marching during the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images

U.S. cities are assessing the aftermath of another night of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism once again turned destructive overnight, with tensions flaring between law enforcement and demonstrators. State and local officials are ramping up efforts to ease the unrest, adding to police forces and imposing earlier curfews on major cities. New York City, for one, has already announced its curfew Tuesday night will start three hours earlier than the curfew set for Monday. Still, President Donald Trump is calling for harsher government reaction, threatening late Monday to deploy the U.S. military to establish control in cities. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Bank of America pledges $1 billion to help economic and racial inequality worsened by Covid-19

8:30 a.m. ET — Bank of America announced it's committing $1 billion to help communities grappling with exacerbated economic and racial inequality caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank said in a press release that the program will focus on "assisting people and communities of color that have experienced a greater impact from the health crisis." The funds will be used toward virus testing, flu clinics, support for minority-owned businesses and investments in affordable housing. —Thomas Franck

TikTok apologizes after apparent hashtag blackouts

7:54 a.m. ET — Popular social networking site TikTok has apologized after users complained that the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd were showing zero views. TikTok said in a blog post that it was down to a technical glitch, suggesting that it had nothing to do with suppression. "We acknowledge and apologize to our Black creators and community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed," wrote Vanessa Pappas, TikTok U.S. general manager, and Kudzi Chikumbu, director of creator community. —Sam Shead

Ford letter to employees on 'tragic killing of George Floyd'