Live updates: Tensions rise after another night of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd

U.S. cities are assessing the aftermath of another night of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism once again turned destructive overnight, with tensions flaring between law enforcement and demonstrators.
State and local officials are ramping up efforts to ease the unrest, adding to police forces and imposing earlier curfews on major cities. New York City, for one, has already announced its curfew Tuesday night will start three hours earlier than the curfew set for Monday. Still, President Donald Trump is calling for harsher government reaction, threatening late Monday to deploy the U.S. military to establish control in cities.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
8:30 a.m. ET — Bank of America announced it's committing $1 billion to help communities grappling with exacerbated economic and racial inequality caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank said in a press release that the program will focus on "assisting people and communities of color that have experienced a greater impact from the health crisis." The funds will be used toward virus testing, flu clinics, support for minority-owned businesses and investments in affordable housing. —Thomas Franck
7:54 a.m. ET — Popular social networking site TikTok has apologized after users complained that the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd were showing zero views.
TikTok said in a blog post that it was down to a technical glitch, suggesting that it had nothing to do with suppression.
"We acknowledge and apologize to our Black creators and community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed," wrote Vanessa Pappas, TikTok U.S. general manager, and Kudzi Chikumbu, director of creator community. —Sam Shead
7:47 a.m. ET — Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO and President Jim Hackett sent a rather open letter to employees Monday regarding the "tragic killing of George Floyd" as well as America's ongoing "systematic racism."
Ford joins other companies such as Apple and Snap in sending messages to employees regarding the death of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week, which has sparked protests and riots across the country.
"While we would like to say that racism has no place in our society, we know that systemic racism still exists despite the progress that has been made," the letter said. "We cannot turn a blind eye to it or accept some sense of 'order' that's based on oppression."
The message was sent Monday afternoon before President Donald Trump threatened to bring in the military if states and cities fail to bring an end to protests and riots across the country following Floyd's death.
Ford's message also addressed the coronavirus pandemic's impact on black communities, citing "the legacy of economic disparities in our own home city of Detroit." —Michael Wayland
Read CNBC's previous coverage of the nationwide demonstrations: New York City imposes earlier curfew after violent protests, Trump threatens military action.