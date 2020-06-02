Joe Biden expected to attend George Floyd funeral, family lawyer says

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. June 1, 2020. Jim Bourg | Reuters

Former vice president Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral next week of George Floyd, the black man who died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, a lawyer for Floyd's family said Tuesday. The lawyer, Ben Crump, said Floyd's family will hold the funeral in Houston, Texas, on June 9, after holding memorial services in Minneapolis on Thursday, and another memorial in North Carolina on Saturday. "And we understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance" at the funeral, said Crump. Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. A spokesman for Biden's campaign had no immediate comment when asked to confirm Crump's statement. CNBC has requested comment from Crump on whether President Donald Trump has been invited to the funeral as well. The White House had no immediate comment when asked if Trump planned to attend the funeral.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a police officer who was arresting him on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill to make a purchase kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, even a Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe," and called out to his mother, who has been dead for several years. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. None of the three other police officers involved in the arrest has been criminally charged. All of them have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, along with Chauvin. But Crump said Tuesday that he expects the three other other three officers to be arrested before Floyd's funeral. Floyd's death has led to widespread protests across the United States.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with clergy members and community activists at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware on June 1, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images