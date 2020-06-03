George Floyd protests: Tensions ease as thousands peacefully demonstrate overnight

Thousands of peaceful demonstrators holding banners gather in front of the White House for the fifth consecutive day to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC, United States. Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Nationwide tensions appeared to ease Tuesday night, as thousands of demonstrators launched peaceful protests across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes. Major cities enacted earlier curfews and beefed up law enforcement resources Tuesday night after days of violence and destruction. Businesses had boarded up in anticipation of more looting and vandalism. Though arrests in some cities remain at elevated levels, there were fewer clashes between protesters and police in comparison to recent days. In Washington, D.C., added fencing has gone up near the White House and U.S. military members joined D.C. National Guard in policing streets. Meanwhile President Donald Trump hasn't spoken publicly since Monday when he threatened military action in U.S. cities. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the demonstrations gripping the U.S. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Former Trump advisor urges president to show more empathy

8:35 a.m. ET — A former top White House advisor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that if he still had President Donald Trump's ear, he would urge him to show more concern and sympathy for the people protesting the death of George Floyd. Mick Mulvaney, who was Trump's acting chief of staff until March, said the rhetoric surrounding protests is often couched in a false "binary choice" between empathy and authority. "If I were advising the president, I would tell him, 'Look, law and order, safety and security, is empathy,'" Mulvaney said. Trump's response to the unrest over Floyd's death has focused almost exclusively on getting "tough" against the violence and looting seen at some of the demonstrations. He has repeatedly pressured local leaders to bring National Guard members into their states and cities to keep a tighter lid on the protests. "If you're afraid of the police in your community, that's not safety, that's not security," said Mulvaney, who now serves as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. —Kevin Breuninger

Trump reportedly softens on sending troops into states

8:11 a.m. ET — President Donald Trump has privately eased off the idea of sending troops into states to enact control over protests, the Associated Press reports, citing unnamed White House officials. Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military if local law enforcement couldn't manage the unrest, and he later told governors that they needed to "dominate" in the face of demonstrations. But the AP reports Trump has shifted his thinking, in part after seeing peaceful protests unfold in many cities Tuesday. —Sara Salinas

NYPD makes 200 arrests Tuesday

NYPD officers block off the entrance to the Manhattan bridge to prevent a large crowd that marches to protest against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on June 2, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Justin Heiman | Getty Images