Toyota estimates May U.S. auto sales were 'beyond expectations' but still down due to coronavirus

Toyota Motor estimates that U.S. sales of new vehicles in May were "beyond expectations" but still down compared with a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America, said the pace of sales picked up in May, averaging 12 million vehicles on an annualized basis. That means if the same number of vehicles were sold every month throughout the year, that would be the industry's total sales for 2020. That compares with an annualized sales rate of 8.6 million vehicles in April.

"Retail consumers are coming out looking for cars and trucks," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "What hasn't yet returned to the auto industry is the fleet commercial buyer, particularly rental car. Those sales continue to be suppressed at about 20%."

Auto research firms expect new vehicle sales to be slightly less than 1.1 million vehicles in May, down by about 32% to 33% compared with May 2019. While better than expected, the industry's sales are still a long way off from last year, when automakers sold more than 17 million vehicles.