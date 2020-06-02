Treasury slaps fresh sanctions on entities supporting Venezuela's oil sector and Maduro regime

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, waits to greet Michelle Bachelet, high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations, not pictured, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, June 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Treasury slapped fresh sanctions on four companies operating in Venezuela's oil sector, a frequent target of the Trump administration for its financial support to President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

"The illegitimate Maduro regime has enlisted the help of maritime companies and their vessels to continue the exploitation of Venezuela's natural resources for the regime's profit," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Tuesday. "The United States will continue to target those who support this corrupt regime and contribute to the suffering of the Venezuelan people."

"Maduro's corrupt regime is directly responsible for the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, adding that "the international community should increase pressure against the Maduro regime until it relinquishes its illegitimate hold on power."

The sanctions are targeted at the following entities, according to Treasury:

Afranav Maritime is based in the Marshall Islands and is the registered owner of the vessel Athens Voyager. Athens Voyager is a Panamanian flagged crude oil tanker that has continued to lift oil cargoes from Venezuelan ports as recently as mid-February 2020.

Seacomber is based in Greece and is the registered owner of the vessel Chios I. Chios I is a Maltese flagged crude oil tanker that has continued to lift oil cargoes from Venezuelan ports as recently as mid to late February 2020.

Adamant Maritime is based in the Marshall Islands and is the registered owner of the vessel Seahero. Seahero is a Bahamian flagged crude oil tanker that has continued to lift oil cargoes from Venezuelan ports as recently as late February 2020.

Sanibel Shiptrade is based in the Marshall Islands and is the registered owner of the vessel Voyager I. Voyager I is a Marshall Islands flagged crude oil tanker that has continued to lift oil cargoes from Venezuelan ports as recently as late April 2020.

The latest revelation comes as the last of five Iranian tankers carrying gasoline was escorted by Venezuela's navy through the South American nation's waters this week.

The Iranian tankers brought approximately 1.5 million barrels to the gas-starved country, which was once a prominent fuel exporter. Gasoline is scarce in Venezuela due to a near-complete breakdown of the OPEC nation's 1.3 million barrel-per-day refining network.

The move was likely to anger Washington as Tehran and Caracas sidestep U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration has previously said that it was considering a response to the shipments.

The two OPEC nations have previously helped each other in the face of U.S. sanctions. In 2010-2011, Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA sent fuel to Iran, which was targeted by sanctions aimed at stifling its nuclear weapons program.