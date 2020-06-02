Watch: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press briefing as city reels from George Floyd protests and coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to hold a press briefing Tuesday as his city struggles to respond to the dueling threats of the coronavirus pandemic and the violence from protests over the death of George Floyd.

Outrage over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, erupted into violence again Monday night on New York City's streets.

Widespread property damage, looting and street fires have been reported amid the multi-day protests. Police officers have made hundreds of arrests.

"Today in New York City was actually – the peaceful protesters really took to the fore and the protests were overwhelmingly peaceful," de Blasio said in an interview with a local television news station. "It was not until it got dark we started to see this negative and violent activity."

De Blasio announced Monday that an emergency curfew would be set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The city first imposed a curfew Monday at 11 p.m, which lasted through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

