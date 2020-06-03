GM CEO Mary Barra expects North American plants to return to near pre-coronavirus levels by late June

General Motors expects its North American vehicle production to return to near pre-coronavirus levels by the end of June, Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker has worked aggressively to restart its operations, particularly those that produce pickup trucks, since restarting production May 18. The plants closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This week we'll continue to add additional shifts in our North America plants, and we think we'll be close to normal capacity by the end of June, and sooner, if possible," Barra said during a Wolfe Research automotive conference.

GM's U.S. operations have been able to ramp up quickly during the past two and a half weeks but its plants in Mexico have been on a slower pace due to government restrictions. The country experienced a later surge of Covid-19 cases than the U.S. GM also has faced problems with parts shortages from suppliers.

GM's U.S. plants that produce large pickups returned to pre-coronavirus levels of three shifts on Monday, however they are not to pre-coronavirus production levels, according to a GM spokesman Jim Cain. Its Silao plant in Mexico that produces pickups remains on one shift.