Euro zone unemployment rises as young people struggle to keep jobs

Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 7.3% in April, according to the latest data from Eurostat, reflecting job losses as coronavirus lockdowns were in full-swing across the single currency region.
The jobless rate rose from 7.1% in March, revised lower from a previous figure, when European countries first implemented lockdown strategies to quell the outbreak that emerged in Italy in late February.
For the wider European Union, the unemployment rate hit 6.6% in April 2020, up from 6.4% in March 2020.
The data showed that young people are bearing the brunt of job losses in the euro area, with the unemployment rate for under-25s rising to 15.8% in April, up from 15.1% the previous month. In the EU too, youth unemployment rose to 15.4% in April, up from 14.6%.
Youth unemployment is acute in some euro zone countries. In Spain, youth unemployment hit 33.2% in April while in Italy, it stood at 20.3% and in France, at 21.8%. Figures for Greece were not available for March or April but are likely to be worse, given that the rate stood at 35.6% in February. Even in Sweden, which did not impose a strict lockdown, the youth unemployment rate hit 24.4% in April.
Data released by Germany earlier on Wednesday showed unemployment in Europe's largest economy rose to 6.1% in May, from 5.8% the previous month.
Economies across the euro zone, and wider European Union, have been gradually lifting restrictions on businesses and movement. Italy is allowing inter-regional movement from Wednesday and travel to and from the country from other members of the Schengen Zone that allows for visa-free travel between most European countries.