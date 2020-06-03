Indian rupee has 'significant room' to appreciate, says Bank of America

The Bank of America is "quite bullish" on the Indian rupee and sees "significant room" for appreciation, according to its foreign exchange and rates strategist Rohit Garg.

"We're targeting 74 levels (against the dollar) for the Indian rupee," Garg told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

Recent risk-on momentum in the markets has had a "prominent impact" on emerging market currencies, especially those that are commodity-driven, he said. Risk-on momentum refers to an environment where investors are willing to put their money into higher risk instruments. Emerging market currencies are usually more volatile, making them a higher risk investment.

The Indian rupee has weakened significantly against the greenback, with the country's already slowing economy being hammered further by the coronavirus pandemic when the government imposed a nation-wide lockdown that was extended a few times.

Year to date, the rupee has weakened 5.15% against the dollar, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. It was last at 75.028 per dollar, as of Wednesday morning Singapore time.