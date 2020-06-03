Nasdaq 100 nears record, and traders agree one lagging component can catch up

Struggling Starbucks shares can pick up steam and catch up to the broader market, two traders said. As the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index sits less than 1% below its all-time high, a handful of its components including Starbucks are still double-digit percentages below their 52-week highs: United Airlines — 69%

Ulta Beauty — 35%

Walgreens Boots Alliance — 32%

Baidu — 27%

Starbucks — 22%

Cisco — 20% Starbucks in particular has standout potential when it comes to regaining its highs, Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "If we take a look at the weekly chart, you could see that the sell-off during the Covid crisis was significant," he said.

"It did hold up trend support in that parallel channel. The [relative strength index of momentum] got very oversold. But, again, support held and we don't have resistance, if and when this pandemic passes, up until about [$]110," he said. Starbucks shares closed less than 1% lower at $77.78 on Tuesday. Pointing to Starbucks' daily chart, Gordon said the stock could get a "caffeine shot" of momentum that could bring it to the $100 level if it's able to break above short-term resistance around $80.