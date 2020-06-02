Coronavirus live updates: Cases rise in Eastern Europe; Gottlieb warns of 'low-level spread' during the summer

Health officials are warning that mass gatherings across the country could further spread the coronavirus, just as much of the economy is beginning to restart. Protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, continued for a seventh night with overnight clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators. The World Health Organization, which has faced criticism for repeatedly praising China for a speedy response to the emergence of the coronavirus, complained in private meetings that China was not releasing enough information or doing so quickly enough about the virus, the Associated Press reported. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 6.28 million

Global deaths: At least 375,987

U.S. cases: More than 1.81 million

U.S. deaths: At least 105,147 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Low-level spread through the summer means a risky fall, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

7:12 a.m. ET — What appears to be a seasonal nature of the coronavirus could prevent a spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. this summer, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said. However, if daily new cases remain as stubbornly high as they are now, it could set the country up for a nasty fall season, he said. "I think what happens is we get low-level spread all through the summer. We don't really see cases come down a lot. We don't see them go up a lot, and so all the benefits of what could have been a seasonal effect kind of get washed out by the fact that we're doing more," he said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We're going to accept that, but that sets up risk for the fall." The U.S. continues to report nearly 20,000 new cases per day, Gottlieb said, as spread of the virus shifts from the hardest hit cities like New York and Detroit to other communities across the country. With new cases popping up all over and a still-constrained testing infrastructure, Gottlieb said the slow burn of cases could "seed" infections for another major fall outbreak. —Will Feuer Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina.

Cases continue to rise in Eastern Europe, WHO says

A man seen in a street during a snowfall. Since 30 March 2020, Moscow has been on lockdown. Sergei Fadeichev | TASS via Getty Images