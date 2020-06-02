3 charts that show the U.S. restaurant industry's coronavirus recovery

As states across the country reopen their economies, the restaurant industry is showing signs of recovery after stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures caused sales to crater.

The NPD Group, which tracks transactions for 70 quick-service, fast-casual and full-service restaurant chains, found that transactions declined just 18% during the week ended May 24.

Restaurant transactions hit their nadir during the week ended April 12. That Saturday, April 11, the IRS began depositing its first wave of stimulus checks in Americans' bank accounts. The extra cash appears to have given the restaurant industry a boost as consumers who had grown tired of cooking looked to spend their $1,200.

By early May, some states, such as Georgia, began permitting dining rooms to reopen, despite concerns about a second wave of Covid-19 cases. The move further lifted restaurant sales, particularly for higher margin items like alcohol.

Now the NPD Group estimates that about 320,000 restaurants in the U.S. are allowed to offer some level of on-premise dining. But while many restaurants are permitted to reopen their dining rooms with limited capacity, some are moving more slowly, out of concern for their customers and employees.

With their deeper pockets, chains like those tracked by the NPD Group are more likely to have the resources to ride out the downturn to business. Independent restaurants, on the other hand, have a tougher road to recovery, with as many as 30% never expected to reopen their doors again.