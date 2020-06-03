Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Traders with masks work on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020.

The Dow surged 527.24 points, or 2.05%, to close at 26,269.89. The S&P 500 gained 1.36% to end the day at 3,122.87. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.78% to 9,682.91. Better-than-expected data sent stocks flying as traders bet the worst from the economic slowdown is in the rear-view mirror.

ADP and Moody's Analytics reported private payrolls fell by another 2.76 million in May. The ADP number was far less than the 8.75 million estimate. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector contracted less than expected, rebounding from an 11-year trough.

Small-cap stocks outperformed their large-cap counterparts on Wednesday, with the Russell 2000 index gaining 2.59%. Stocks poised to benefit from the economy reopening also outperformed. Delta Air Lines rose 7.8% while Wynn Resorts advanced 11.18%.

Weekly jobless claims data, along with trade and productivity numbers, are set for release Thursday. Slack, Gap and Broadcom are also scheduled to report earnings.

